Covington officer who was shot in the head nearly 5 year ago officially retires

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a special Friday as a metro Atlanta police department sent well wishes for one of their own who was shot in the line of duty but is now retiring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has been following Officer Matt Cooper’s journey since 2018. The officer was shot in the head when he responded to a shoplifting call on Labor Day in 2018.

In 2019, Channel 2′s Mark Winne sat down with Cooper and his wife, Kristen Cooper, at the Shepherd Center, where the officer was recovering from a brain injury.

Cooper told Winne that he was thankful for the support his family had received and that he drew his strength from the important things.

“Our community, God, my wife, our kids and music,” he said. “I feel very appreciative of all the donations and prayers, support from my community.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, the Covington Police Department said they felt blessed to serve alongside a brave individual.

“Our department feels blessed that we had the privilege to serve alongside such a brave individual, strong in faith, physicality and character, not to mention an incredible sense of humor and huge heart,” the department wrote on Facebook.

In a five-minute video posted to the department’s Facebook page, it recognized the officer with events he participated in including the department’s annual Fuzz Run.

Channel 2 Action News captured the emotional and triumphant moment Cooper crossed the finish line.

Officer Matt Cooper Retires We would like to congratulate Officer Matt Cooper, #148, on his retirement. Our department feels blessed that we had the privilege to serve alongside such a brave individual, strong in faith, physicality and character, not to mention an incredible sense of humor and huge heart. Wishing you the absolute best in your retirement...you will always be a part of the CPD Family. Thank you for your service to our country and our community. As a department, we will always strive to be #148strong. #retirement #cpd #family Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Friday, September 15, 2023

The department says Cooper will always be a part of the CPD Family.

“As a department, we will always strive to be #148strong,” the department states, recognizing the officer’s badge number.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No horsing around: Officers wrangle pair of loose horses in Gwinnett County





©2023 Cox Media Group