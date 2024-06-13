UPDATE: Family found after child spotted wandering the streets of Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have found the family of a child they found wandering the streets on Thursday morning.

Investigators say they found a young girl wandering Blackbird Circle in the West Field Village neighborhood, which is off of Kirkland Road just before 10:30 a.m.

Just after 12 p.m., deputies informed Channel 2 Action News that they had found her family.

