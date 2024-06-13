Newton County

UPDATE: Family found after child spotted wandering the streets of Newton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Child found wandering the streets of Newton County

Child found wandering the streets of Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have found the family of a child they found wandering the streets on Thursday morning.

Investigators say they found a young girl wandering Blackbird Circle in the West Field Village neighborhood, which is off of Kirkland Road just before 10:30 a.m.

Just after 12 p.m., deputies informed Channel 2 Action News that they had found her family.

