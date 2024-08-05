27-year-old man shot to death outside Covington vape shop, deputies say

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was shot to death outside of a vape shot in Covington Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that around 12:46 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Almon and Crowell roads near a vape shop.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. Deputies have identified him as Treyviyon Mason.

Elan Shabazz, 32, of Conyers, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, drive-by-shooting and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputies did not reveal a motive. The incident is still under investigation.

