New tornado confirmed in far north Georgia

    By: Katie Walls

    WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit far north Georgia days before Monday’s severe storms left a path of destruction in south Fulton and Haralson counties

    The tornado, with a path length of 5 miles, hit north White County with winds of 105 mph in the upper Chattahoochee River Campground on Saturday night. 

    The tornado downed approximately 1,000 trees as it moved southeast, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said. 

    An RV resort along Highway 17 also sustained damage. Four buildings also reported damage.

    A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time, Walls said. 

    Walls tracked these storms live on Channel 2 Action News as they produced tornado warnings in Clay County, North Carolina. 

