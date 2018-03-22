New tornado confirmed in far north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit far north Georgia days before Monday’s severe storms left a path of destruction in south Fulton and Haralson counties.
The tornado, with a path length of 5 miles, hit north White County with winds of 105 mph in the upper Chattahoochee River Campground on Saturday night.
The tornado downed approximately 1,000 trees as it moved southeast, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said.
An RV resort along Highway 17 also sustained damage. Four buildings also reported damage.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time, Walls said.
Walls tracked these storms live on Channel 2 Action News as they produced tornado warnings in Clay County, North Carolina.
Pictures from storm damage last night in northern White Co in the N GA mountains. These were storms I tracked out of North Carolina into the mountains. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect at the time of damage. #gawx @NWSAtlanta pic.twitter.com/DN0UHG67ud— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
Union, Towns, White, Rabun -- Watching two broad areas of mid-level rotation, one over Blairsville, the other over NE Towns. Because this is mid-level and not low-level, tornado warnings haven't been issued, but heads up -- these are nasty storms, NE GA. pic.twitter.com/IbjWdQwOEV— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
Fannin, Towns, Union, White -- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect until 9:45. The worst is pushing into Blairsville now. Potential for 60 mph winds, 1" hail with these storms as they move southeast into northern White Co. #gawx pic.twitter.com/DXUJMhfrRa— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
