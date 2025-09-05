New state-of-the-art GBI facility named after former director Vernan Kennan

CALHOUN, Ga. — A new Georgia Bureau of Investigation building in Calhoun has been named after former GBI Director Vernon Keenan, recognizing his significant contributions to the agency.

The Vernon M. Keenan Office will house investigators responsible for handling cases across 12 northwest Georgia counties, an area where Keenan began his career with the GBI in 1973.

The new facility marks a significant upgrade from the agency’s earlier accommodations, reflecting the growth and modernization of the GBI over the years.

“He pushed this agency forward. The GBI is where it is today in large part because of Director Keenan’s leadership,” said current GBI Director Chris Hosey.

“He’s a very fair man. It’s easy to work for someone like that,” said Fred Mays, director of the GBI Office of Professional Standards.

Keenan’s tenure as GBI director, which lasted from 2002 until his retirement in 2018, was marked by significant advancements in the agency’s capabilities and responsibilities.

Under his leadership, the GBI became known for providing independent investigations of nearly all officer-involved shootings in Georgia, a role that has been crucial in maintaining public trust and accountability.

Keenan’s influence is also remembered for his personal characteristics, such as his keen intellect, distinctive South Georgia drawl and his trademark fedora hat, which became synonymous with his public persona.

Reflecting on the progress made by the GBI, Keenan noted the transformation from the agency’s humble beginnings to its current state.

“This is a world-class, state-of-the-art facility. And our first office was basically a house. So we’ve come a long way in GBI, in many ways, not only facility-wise, but in the men and women who work in the agency,” Keenan said.

The dedication of the new GBI building in Calhoun as the Vernon M. Keenan Office stands as a testament to Keenan’s enduring impact on the agency and law enforcement in Georgia.

His legacy continues to influence the GBI’s operations and its commitment to justice and public service.

