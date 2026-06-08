Neighbors say they have too many liquor stores, don’t want plan for another approved

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are pushing back against a proposed plan to transform a former drug store into a liquor store in DeKalb County.

They gathered this weekend at the corner of Hairston Road and Covington Hwy to make their voices heard.

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“We have enough liquor stores, more than enough liquor stores, in this community already,” John McMillion said.

“This is not going to bring anything productive to the area or to the community,” Earnest Coach Williams said.

Neighbors spent their Saturday working to get the word out about the plan ahead of a DeKalb County community council meeting set for Monday.

They also working to not only alert neighbors, but get them to sign a petition and make sure they have a voice.

“You can put all kinds of organizations into this building that will be an asset financially, emotionally and spiritually to this community,” Pakysha Jackson said.

The group is hopeful with the right show of opposition, it can stop county leaders from approving a special land use permit for the building, and keep another liquor store from their community.

The virtual community council meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

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