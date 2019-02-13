ATLANTA - Crucial research underway in Metro Atlanta could lead to relief for millions of people with a debilitating mental illness.
An estimated 2 percent of the population, or one in 50, has obsessive compulsive disorder, or OCD.
OCD involves obsessive thoughts, then compulsive behavior to reduce anxiety.
It can manifest itself in different ways. For some people, it's excessive hand washing, even to the point of their hands bleeding. Others repetitively flip light switches or check locks.
A doctor involved in the research told Channel 2 Action News that 20 to 30 percent of the OCD patients who use the current medications on the market get very little benefit from them, which is why they are now working to create a medication that specifically targets OCD.
The new clinical trial, how it works and how you could be a part of it, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
