New director says GBI will crack down on Georgia's 70,000 gang members

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will have a new director in two weeks and Channel 2 Action News sat down and talked with him and found out his first mission: Georgia's 70,000 gang members.
Channel 2 Action News had an exclusive conversation with Vic Reynolds discussing his vision for the law enforcement organization.
“I’m very honored, very humbled, very excited and a little bit nervous, too,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds previously served as Cobb County’s district attorney for many years. He and Gov. Brian Kemp shared a concern over street gangs in Georgia.
He wants to make sure the GBI is prepared to continue to investigate the growing number of police-involved shootings, and to make sure the agency maintains the public’s trust.
“We’re always, always, always going to tell the truth, no matter what the circumstances. We will tell the truth,” Reynolds said.
We'll explain his plan to crack down on Georgia's gang problem, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}