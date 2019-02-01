The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a new director, the governor's office confirmed to Channel 2's Richard Elliot.
Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds was named to the position Friday. Reynolds replaces Vernon Keenan, who retired Jan. 1 after 16 years as the director.
"Vic Reynolds is a courageous leader with unmatched experience," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "As District Attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence. As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia."
Reynolds won the election for Cobb district attorney in 2012. Reynolds is a native of Rome and graduated from Georgia Southern with a degree in criminal justice. After he served in law enforcement for four years, Reynolds graduated from Georgia State University's law school.
Governor Kemp also announced the appointments of Allen Poole as Office of Highway Safety director and Kirk Shook as the director for Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission.
"Allen has committed his life to public service and I am confident he will work with our men and women in law enforcement to protect our families and communities," said Kemp. "I look forward to working with Allen Poole to keep our roads safe and our future bright."
"To enhance educational outcomes for Georgia students, we need to empower experienced educators and put students first," said Kemp. "I know Kirk will put his knowledge and passion to work for our state's most treasured asset - our children."
