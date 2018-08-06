SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested Sunday night in the Hamptons on charges of DUI and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to a news release from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, France was arrested around 7:30 p.m. and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday morning and released on his own recognizance.
France failed to stop a duly posted stop sign, according to the news release. During the traffic stop, officers determined France was “operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”
While searching France, police said, they found he was in possession of oxycodone pills.
France, 56, has been NASCAR CEO since 2003. His grandfather founded NASCAR in 1948.
