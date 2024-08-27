Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken expands into metro Atlanta

A chicken chain popular in Washington D.C. area and around the world is expanding into Georgia.

Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken opened its first Georgia location on Tuesday at a new development off High Street in Dunwoody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are thrilled to finally have a home in the Atlanta area and can’t wait to welcome Nando’s newcomers and the many loyalists who have long rallied to bring the brand here,” Nando’s PERi-PERi CEO John Fisher said. “Atlanta has such a great energy and rich culture, so we are honored to become a part of the community.”

Nando’s opened in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa and expanded to 24 countries. It quickly become popular in the London area.

The chain opened its first restaurant in the United States in 2008. It now operates a few dozen restaurants in Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, Chicago and Texas.

The restaurant features a variety of PERi-PERi, also known as African Bird’s Eye Chili, marinades that range from mild to very hot and flavors such as mango and lime or lemon and herb.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dunwoody location is part of High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use development near the Dunwoody MARTA station. The project will feature 10 city blocks of retail, entertainment and restaurant space along with walkable areas.

Nando’s is planning a second location in metro Atlanta at the Forum at Peachtree Corners. It’s expected to open sometime this fall or early winter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Usher's mom opens up J's Smokehouse food truck (WSB-TV)









©2024 Cox Media Group