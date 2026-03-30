Naked man runs inside home after trying to carjack homeowner, starts standoff

A naked man tried to carjack a homeowner before barricading himself inside the home, according to police.
The Morrow Police Department arrested Christopher Monroe on Saturday following a standoff.
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Investigators said Monroe had stolen a handgun from a truck parked outside a home on Graceland Circle. He’s then accused of trying to carjack a man outside a home less than 0.6 miles away on Oakridge Drive.
Police said the homeowner ran away and Monroe ran inside the home. Hours later, officers took Monroe into custody.
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