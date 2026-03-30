20-year-old charged after 3 teens shot at quinceañera in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police are trying to figure out why someone shot three teenagers outside a quinceañera in Chamblee.

The shooting injured a 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls. One of the girls was shot four times and was listed in critical condition. Police say she is now improving.

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The shooting happened early Saturday around 12:45 a.m. Officers heard gunshots when they were driving on Buford Hwy and responded to the shopping plaza where the quinceañera was at.

Police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they saw a suspect jump a fence before they eventually caught him.

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Investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Israel Rojas, who was attending the quinceañera.

Fernandes worked to track down the victims’ parents Monday and are still trying to find them.

Rojas faces three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Rojas is currently in jail without bond.

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