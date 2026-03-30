Off-duty police officer spots intense house fire that ended up killing metro Atlanta man

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after an intense fire broke out at his house on Sunday.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue was called out to the home along Mt. Tabor Church Road near Dallas shortly before 5:30 a.m.

An off-duty Cobb County police officer was the person who called it in and said he was told there were people trapped inside.

When firefighters got on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a man trapped inside a bedroom as they were fighting back the flames.

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Despite getting him out of the home, the man was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for a family and our community,” Paulding County Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker said. “Our crews worked under extremely difficult conditions to locate and remove the victim as quickly as possible. We ask that you keep this family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department is urging people to make sure they have smoke alarms in their homes. The department said if you cannot afford one, please call their administrative offices at 770-222-1160.

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