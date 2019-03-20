DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Watching videos like this will never, ever get old.
Trent Gordon, a sixth-grader at Fairplay Middle School in Douglas County, hadn’t seen his father since September.
His father, Sgt. Robert Gordon, was deployed in the Middle East.
That was until Sgt. Gordon surprised his son during physical education class.
“It was an awesome moment,” Trent’s mother, Courtney Gordon, told Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
Courtney Gordon said her son’s teacher, Adrienne Griffin, coordinated the whole thing.
“Trent missed his dad like crazy,” Courtney Gordon said. “We knew he was back in the U.S., but thought it would be at least a week before he was back home.”
We dare you not to smile while watching the video!
“This was a wonderful surprise,” Courtney Gordon said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}