Murder charges dropped against former APD officer who killed unarmed man

ATLANTA - The Fulton County district attorney dropped murder charges against a former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man.
Former Officer James Burns fatally shot Caine Rogers two years ago in Midtown.
Burns was fired from the force as a result of the shooting.
District Attorney Paul Howard said a recent case in the Georgia Court of Appeals led to questions about how statements made by a police officer could be used in a grand jury proceeding.
