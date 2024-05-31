Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car near Gwinnett County Kroger

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash involving a car.

On Thursday, Lilburn Police were called out to the Kroger grocery store on Lawrenceville Highway at Beaver Ruin Village.

Police said at the east entrance of the location, a motorcyclist and a car collided at the traffic light at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A few lanes on Lawrenceville Highway were shut down at Beaver Ruin up to the traffic light in front of Popeye’s as officers conducted their investigation.

Police also provided a video of the incident.

The video shows the aftermath of the crash.

You can see a red motorcycle on the ground.

Police did not provide details on the driver of the car.

