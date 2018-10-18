Mother who dunked baby's head under water scheduled to appear in court

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A mother who police say filmed herself dunking her baby's head under water to retaliated against the baby's father is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is in Spalding County, where Laquanda Mosely is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m.
Mosley faces charges including aggravated assault with intent to murder, first-degree child cruelty and terroristic threats after police said she recorded a video of herself holding her baby underwater.
The 5-month-old girl recovered.
On Wednesday, Jones tracked down the child's father, who said he believes anger drove her actions.
"That was a vindictive act," Kevin Dandridge said.
