Mother, toddler reported missing in Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff Office said it is looking for a missing mother and her infant son.
Danielle McKinley was last seen with her son, Zaire Harrell, 1, leaving their home along Pine Ridge Trail SE in Conyers on Tuesday.
McKinley was last seen driving a grey, four-door 2008 Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff Office at 770-483-4200.
We'll have the latest on the search, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}