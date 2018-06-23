  • Mother, toddler reported missing in Rockdale County

    Updated:

    CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff Office said it is looking for a missing mother and her infant son.

    Danielle McKinley was last seen with her son, Zaire Harrell, 1, leaving their home along Pine Ridge Trail SE in Conyers on Tuesday. 

    McKinley was last seen driving a grey, four-door 2008 Nissan Altima. 

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff Office at 770-483-4200.

    We'll have the latest on the search, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, toddler reported missing in Rockdale County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers, storms hitting parts of metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police make arrest after teen shot, killed in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Group donates service animal, training after woman's support dog was…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: SWAT team arrests man after he shoots mother, fires at police