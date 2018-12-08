  • Mother of 2 walking along street killed in hit-and-run

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County mother of two is being mourned after police said a hit-and-run driver killed her in Stone Mountain.

    It happened as the 39-year-old walked along Redan Road, according to police.

    Her father told Channel 2 Action News he has questions about why the incident happened. 

    "She was my girl, my baby. I still considered her my baby," he said.

