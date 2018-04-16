  • Mother makes desperate plea to find her only son's killer

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY - A mother is pleading for her only son's killer to come forward.

    James Marchman came to Atlanta to visit friends. He never made it back home alive.

    "They found him dead in a hole," his mother, Arline Marchman, told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.

    Police say James Marchman's body was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of Butner Road, an area where new homes are being built. 

    A month after his murder, no arrests have been made.

    On Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, the search for his killer and how you can help.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother makes desperate plea to find her only son's killer

  • Headline Goes Here

    As the rain moves out, colder air is ahead

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: James Comey exclusive interview on Channel 2

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health, spokesman says

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person killed in house fire, investigators say