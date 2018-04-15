  • Police arrest teen wanted in violent Cobb County home invasion

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a woman wanted in a violent home invasion in a quaint Cobb County community.

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned police arrested Amanda Tanks, 19, on Friday. 

    Cobb County police said she was one of three people caught on camera breaking into a house in the Vinings Estates community on March 26. They issued a warrant for Tanks' arrest April 3. 

    Smyrna police confirmed to Jose on Sunday that MARTA police arrested her Friday. 

    Tanks faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault, burglary home invasion, false imprisonment and cruelty to children.

    Police have not arrested the two men involved.

    Family members who live in the home told Channel 2 Action News they were tricked into opening the door. 

    Home surveillance video shows a woman at the front door claiming there was an emergency.

    The surveillance video does not show what happened inside the home, but the ensuing commotion was recorded. 

    Family members said the intruders pointed guns at them and their children before robbing them.

    The footage then shows the two masked men with guns leave the house. 

    The video shows there was a car waiting near the driveway.

