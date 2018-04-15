Rain, some heavy, is moving through and toward metro Atlanta as a cold front approaches.
We're tracking the timing of downpours in your area and when the rain clears, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it is going to be a wet Sunday morning across most of the area.
As of 6:30 a.m., there were no severe warnings or watches across the area.
So far, the strong storm threat is limited to areas just west of metro Atlanta.
“We’re all going to see heavy rain. That gives us a good benefit of pulling the pollen out of the air,” Monahan said.
Up to about a half inch of rain so far in midtown #ATL... rain will continue through much of the morning @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 15, 2018
"There is still a chance for a strong storm this afternoon," Monahan said Sunday morning.
The breeze will pick up Sunday afternoon and bring in colder air.
On Sunday, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
"I think we're going to stay shy of 60 degrees all day Monday afternoon," Monahan said.
Temperatures will be in the 30s Monday morning, he said.
"You'll want to have a jacket handy Monday morning," he said.
Temperatures will be well-below average Monday afternoon, Monahan said.
