Mother fed up with flooding that she says causes hazard for young son

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County mother says every time it rains, her yard floods so bad that her son can’t even walk home from the bus stop.
Ashley Griffith gave cellphone video to Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman showing the massive amount of water that ends up in her yard on Womack Drive.
A Bartow Co mom gave us a bunch of cell phone video showing us just how badly it floods outside her house on Womack Dr. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AR5gOWtFTU— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) April 24, 2019
Griffith said it happens often and is dangerous for her son.
“It could even come and rush him and sweep him off his feet and he could drown before he could get to the open part where it’s not flooded anymore,” Griffith said.
Why Bartow County officials say fixing the issue isn't so simple, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
