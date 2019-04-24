  • Mother fed up with flooding that she says causes hazard for young son

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County mother says every time it rains, her yard floods so bad that her son can’t even walk home from the bus stop. 

    Ashley Griffith gave cellphone video to Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman showing the massive amount of water that ends up in her yard on Womack Drive. 

    Griffith said it happens often and is dangerous for her son. 

    “It could even come and rush him and sweep him off his feet and he could drown before he could get to the open part where it’s not flooded anymore,” Griffith said. 

