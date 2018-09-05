Mother arrested for leaving toddler in hot car while she did drugs, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a Newnan mother for leaving her 2-year-old child in a hot car while she did drugs.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is in Coweta County where police say the mother left her son in the car for an hour on Friday while she went in to a friend's home to get high.
What the child said to officer when they found him in the hot car, and the strange excuse the mom offered police when she returned to the car after nearly an hour, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
