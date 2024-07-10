Mother of 2 killed in shooting at East Point block party attended by 100+ people

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police have issued a reward for information in a deadly shooting at a weekend block party.

The shooting happened Saturday night off Harlan Drive and Cedar Ave, where police said more than 100 people attended the party. At least two people were shot.

Investigators said Andrea Priester was shot while she was sitting in the back seat of a car. She later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released the name and condition of the other victim.

Priester leaves behind a 6-year-old and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe set up by her father.

“As a single mother, she was trying to raise her sons on her own. This senseless violence needs to end,” Andrew Priester wrote.

Police said with over 100 people at the party, they are hoping someone comes forward with information.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Det. Lt. R. Michaud can be reached at 404-559-6225 or you can submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

