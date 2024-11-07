More than 40 monkeys escape SC research facility

YEMASSEE, SC — South Carolina officials are actively searching for over 40 primates that escaped a facility Wednesday.

According to the Yemassee Police Department in South Carolina, 43 Rhesus macaque primates escaped the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center on Castle Hall Road.

The website says the facility provides nonhuman primate products and global bio-research services.

At this time, none of the monkeys have been captured. Yemassee police have set up traps around the area to help capture the animals safely. The department said it’s also using thermal imaging cameras to help find the monkeys.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is also helping in the search.

Police said there is no health risk associated with the monkeys.

Authorities ask residents to keep doors and windows securely closed to prevent the animals from entering their homes.

If you spot any escaped primates, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

