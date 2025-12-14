More than 3 million Georgians to travel at year’s end, setting record, AAA predicts

GEORGIA — More than 3 million Georgians will be among 122.4 million Americans that will travel at least 50 miles from home during the year-end holiday period from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, AAA says.

The auto club expects them to set a new record for holiday travel.

“With busy roads and airports, we urge travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time, and consider travel insurance to protect their trip,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, The Auto Club Group.

This forecast marks a 2.2% increase over last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers, indicating a strong desire among Americans to travel during the holidays.

“People are eager to travel this holiday season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That’s leading to record numbers on the roads and in the skies.”

AAA advises travelers to plan ahead by booking early, allowing extra time to reach their destinations and considering travel insurance, especially when flying during winter weather.

AAA’s data shows that domestic flights are averaging $890, a 7% increase from last year, while international flights have decreased by 14% to an average of $1,400.

Gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon nationally, the lowest level in four years, making road trips more affordable for the 109.5 million Americans expected to travel by car.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and AAA reminds travelers to designate a sober driver and avoid distractions while driving.

AAA’s top holiday destinations include Florida, Southern California and Hawaii, based on booking data for the year-end travel period.

