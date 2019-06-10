More periods of rain, heavy showers today after wet weekend

ATLANTA - If you are wishing for a dry start to the week, we've got some bad news for you.
You're going to see even more rain and showers today after a very wet weekend.
Some areas have seen up to 6 inches of rain over the past few days, and more is on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said an upper level low in south Georgia will continue to push periods of rain into north Georgia.
You can expect to finally dry out from the rain later this week, but Monahan said we'll likely be wet more often than not through much of the rest of the month.
Upper level low down over south GA/N FL will continue to swing periods of rain and showers across our area today... after several inches of rain over the weekend— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 10, 2019
