12-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on highway

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the identity of a young girl who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Hampton Sunday morning.
Officials with the Henry County Police Department confirmed 12-year-old Jacie Webb of Griffin died in the crash that involved three cars on Highway 19/41.
Police said a white Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with a red Mitsubishi Galant and a black Chevy Suburban at around 7:35 a.m.
All three drivers and three passengers of the Suburban were rushed to a hospital. Webb, who was a passenger in the Suburban, was later pronounced dead.
