Mom delivers baby girl on the side of I-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mom wasn’t quite able to make it to the hospital in time to have her baby, but luckily, some firefighters were able to come to the rescue.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the couple was heading to the hospital around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

But baby Emma Lucille decided to make her appearance unique and her mother delivered her on the side of Interstate 75.

Firefighters met the couple at a nearby gas station to check on mom and baby.

Lt. Alexander Efiom checked Emma Lucille’s airways and vital signs until EMS could arrive and take the family to the hospital.

Earlier in his shift, Efiom and his crew attended a class on assisting with the delivery of newborns, so he was able to put his new knowledge to use.

