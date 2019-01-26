MISSING: Tenn. deputies searching for 14-year-old who used to live in Gwinnett

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee and the FBI are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Authorities said Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen on Jan. 13 at her home in Madisonville, Tennessee just outside Knoxville.
Kevin Rowson, a spokesperson for the FBI field office in Atlanta, said Pruitt used to live in Lawrenceville.
"The girl lived in Lawrenceville, Ga. for many years before moving to Knoxville four weeks before she disappeared. So she has many contacts here from school friends, etc.," Rowson said.
Tn law asking for help finding 14 yr old Savannah Pruitt . She lived in Lawrenceville for many years . She was last seen at her residence in Madisonville, TN If you have seen Savannah, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/dEYeFFbPL3— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) January 26, 2019
Pruitt is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description.
If you have seen Pruitt, you can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}