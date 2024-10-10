Milton tornado outbreak: 126 tornado warnings issued in Florida on Wednesday

Hurricane Milton lashed central and south Florida as the storm made landfall as a major category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

Milton left behind significant damage from wind, heavy rain, storm surge, and tornadoes. So far, at least four deaths have been reported in Florida connected to tornadoes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says 126 tornado warnings were issued across Florida on Wednesday. The National Weather Service will finalize the total number of tornadoes once crews can survey the damage.

Monahan says the 126 tornado warnings were the second-most in a single day in a single state on record. It trails only the 2011 tornado outbreak in Alabama during which 134 tornado warnings were issued in a single day.

“Tornadoes in landfalling hurricanes are common as bands move from lower friction (water) to the higher friction land surface. But an outbreak of strong tornadoes like we saw yesterday was very unusual,” Monahan says.

