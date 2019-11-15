0 Military bond leads to potentially-lifesaving kidney donation

ATLANTA - The bond between military families is one of the strongest you'll find.

And between military spouses- maybe even more so.

Channel 2 Anchor Wendy Corona visited with two military spouses who became fast friends and, after Friday, will be bonded for life.

"It seems like we've been friends forever, but it's really just 3 short years,"

Jesseca Voorhies and Amy Belscamper hit it off instantly when they met in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Their husbands, David and Mark, were attending the U.S. Army war college and living in Young Hall.

Everyone got along, even the children.

Amy learned of Jesseca's family history of polycystic kidney disease, or PKD, when Jesseca's brother needed a kidney transplant.

"We knew that the day would come that she would probably need a transplant," kidney donor Amy Belscamp said.

Just like her grandmother, mother and uncle before her had needed.

"She said, ‘I want to save mine for you. I would like to help your brother, but I want to save it for you,'" transplant recipient Jesseca Voorhies said. "Military families always, always help each other."

"I never dreamed that we would be here. I am donating a kidney to my dear friend Jesseca," Amy said.

Amy described it as a family decision.

"My husband has been extremely supportive. My kids understand that this could change Jesseca's life and that I'm giving her a gift," Amy said.

Today, the bond Amy described as 'sister-like' only gets stronger.

This gift that we're really getting not only saves her life, prolongs it, but gives the whole family their mom and my wife back," husband David Voorhies said.

The ladies were in surgery Friday at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead.

We learned they are both out of surgery recovering and everything went well.

