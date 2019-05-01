Midtown neighbors fed up with thieves stealing from front porches

ATLANTA - Neighbors in midtown Atlanta say they're fed up with crime in their neighborhood.
They told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman repeat offenders keep coming back.
Neighbors said the crime begins to pick up at night.
Hyman obtained home security video showing a thief walking off with a couch cushion from someone’s front porch on Myrtle Street.
"It happens a lot in our neighborhood,” Sam Haskell said.
Sam Haskell said the theft caught on video is just an example of the crime happening in his midtown community.
What police are doing about neighbors' latest concerns, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
