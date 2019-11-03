Middle Georgia man fatally shot at Waffle House after allegedly using racial slurs

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A Middle Georgia man was shot and killed after allegedly using racial slurs at a Waffle House in Butts County, authorities said.
Police were called three times Thursday night in reference to the incident at the restaurant in the 3200 block of Highway 36 West in Jackson, the GBI said in a news release. The first call was made over an angry customer, the second was over a fight and the last call reported shots had been fired.
Authorities said the shooting was initiated when Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, used racial slurs in a confrontation with two men.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia jumps two spots in AP poll ahead of first playoff rankings out Tuesday
- 4 masked suspects on the run for carjacking that killed woman, injured man
- National Sandwich Day: Here's where to score free or cheap sandwiches on Sunday
Bryan was asked to leave the Waffle House by staff, but instead a physical altercation ensued between Bryan and one of the two men, according to the GBI. Bryan was then allegedly shot by the second man.
The GBI was called by the sheriff's office just past midnight to investigate the incident.
We're not identifying the two other men involved because the sheriff's office could not confirm Friday evening whether the men had been arrested or charged.
Bryan was taken to Monroe County Hospital where he later died about 3:00 a.m., the GBI said. His remains were taken to the GBI crime lab where an autopsy will be preformed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}