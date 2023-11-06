Police say metro Atlanta woman randomly shot at least 2 people from her SUV in 2 different counties

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family spent months wondering who shot their loved one as he drove home, leaving him on life support.

Police have now connected that shooting to random shootings of people driving in Clayton County.

Police said great forensic work helped them connect the cases.

William White Jr., 29, was shot in the head as he drove on South Main Street in June. Police said they found a bullet projectile in the car that matched the weapon fired in two separate shootings in Spalding County.

Police were then able to charge Darlene Harden, 46, on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in Clayton County.

Harden was already in jail in Spalding County for driving around in her Dodge Charger or SUV, randomly firing at people on the road with her. Spalding deputies said she shot a man twice in his car and shot at a woman in her car three times.

Clayton Police said evidence found in White’s car connected Harden to White’s shooting.

“This one projectile that was in the vehicle turned out to be that evidence,” Lt. Ashani Marbury with Clayton County Police said/.

Police learned that Harden lived in Clayton County at one point.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Raynell White, who said Monday that she was very thankful to Clayton County police for helping her family get answers about who shot and severely wounded her son.

“This has left our family devastated. It has changed our lives. And it has taken away our son’s quality of life,” White said.

White said her son is off of life support and continues to progress, but that every day is a struggle.

“We ask that the public continue to pray with us and for us,” White said. “For our son and our family as a whole.”

Deputies are looking into whether Harden could be connected to any other random shootings.

