Metro Atlanta sheriff releases bodycam after accusations of excessive force

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff is disputing claims that one of his deputies used excessive force in an arrest earlier this week.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long released body camera footage showing an arrest that took place on Monday.

The sheriff says he has seen several comments on a clip of a portion of the arrest, claiming the deputy used excessive force.

Long says the suspect, eventually identified as Kelvin Head, lied to deputies at least twice about his name because he had an arrest warrant out for him in Chatham County for obstruction.

In the video, Head can be seen resisting arrest, and the deputy appears to hit him during the arrest.

Once Head is in custody and speaking with the deputy, he admits to having resisted arrest.

Neither the deputies nor the suspect was injured.

Butts says the amount of force used in the arrest was “normal.”

“If you lie about who you are, you’re a fugitive from justice and you resist my deputies, there’s a good chance you might get punched in the face if that’s the force necessary to effect the arrest,” Long said.

Head was charged with giving a false name and date of birth, obstruction and wanted person located.

Video shows Butts County deputy arrest suspect

