Metro Atlanta man charged after AR-15 found near college campus

LOUDONVILLE, NY — A 20-year-old metro Atlanta man is behind bars in New York after police say he illegally possessed an AR-15-style rifle during an incident near a college campus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Colonie officers were called to Siena University just after 11 p.m. on May 1 following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Witnesses told police someone inside the car had a rifle, though authorities say it was not displayed in a threatening way and no direct threats were made toward students or staff.

By the time officers arrived, the vehicle had already left campus, but investigators quickly tracked it down using surveillance video and coordinated efforts with campus public safety.

Police eventually located the car at a La Quinta Inn and Suites hotel nearby, where an AR-15-style rifle was found in plain view on the front seat, according to investigators. The weapon, along with a large-capacity magazine, is illegal to possess in New York State, according to authorities.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities identified three individuals connected to the vehicle and took them into custody. After executing a search warrant and conducting interviews, police determined that Michael Sanchez, of Forest Park, had the gun.

He’s now charged with the following:

Criminal possession of an assault weapon

Criminal possession of a large-capacity ammunition device

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

The two other individuals in the vehicle were not charged.

Sanchez was arraigned in court and is currently being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group