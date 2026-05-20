Metro Atlanta man accused in multi-state ‘You have a warrant’ scam

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A metro Atlanta man is accused of helping operate a multi-state phone scheme that, deputies say, terrified victims.

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The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Robert Reyes, 39, of Norcross, following what officials say is a multi-jurisdictional fraud investigation into the ‘You have a warrant’ scam.

According to deputies, Reyes was identified as a ‘critical financial conduit’ for an organized criminal enterprise accused of carrying out sophisticated phone schemes targeting victims across the United States.

Detectives say fraudsters impersonated high-ranking members of the sheriff’s office and falsely told victims they or a loved one had missed a mandatory court appearance and now faced an active warrant for their arrest.

Authorities say the callers used fear and urgency to pressure victims into immediately sending money to avoid being taken into custody.

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Reyes has since been extradited to St. Lucie County, Fla., where he faces charges including organized fraud under $20,000, third-degree grand theft, and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

“These scammers hide behind phones and fake identities while stealing from innocent people,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. “Let this arrest send a clear message: St. Lucie County is the wrong county to target, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone who victimizes our community.”

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public that law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone to resolve warrants or avoid arrest.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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