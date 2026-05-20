Vehicle inspection uncovers huge drug load for metro Atlanta driver

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss — A traffic stop quickly turned into a massive drug bust involving a Henry County driver, according to officials.

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The Mississippi Department of Public Safety officers conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on Sunday on Interstate 22 in Pontotoc County, Miss.

During the stop, authorities say they discovered 376 pounds of methamphetamine, 82 pounds of marijuana, and two kilograms of powder cocaine.

The department identified the driver as Ramar A. Lloyd, 32, of McDonough. Lloyd was arrested and booked into the Pontotoc County Detention Center.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and one count of trafficking of a controlled substance.

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Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the seizure is an ongoing effort to crack down on drug trafficking along Mississippi highways.

“Mississippi law enforcement remains committed to aggressively targeting drug trafficking operations that threaten the safety of our communities,” said Tindell. “Dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine destroy lives, fuel violent crime, and have no place in our state.”

Officials have not released additional details about where the drugs were allegedly headed or whether more arrests are expected.

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