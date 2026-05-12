Metro Atlanta city announces costs for paid parking

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell announced new parking fees for parts of the downtown area. The move comes after the official opening of a free parking deck.

Starting Friday, Roswell will charge visitors $2 per hour for up to six hours when parking in the following areas:

Canton Street between Magnolia Street and Norcross Street

Elizabeth Way between Canton Street and Alpharetta Highway

East Alley between Canton Street and Norcross Street

East Alley Parking Lot

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For those who park there even longer, there will be a daily maximum charge of $16.

City officials said the paid parking pilot program will run through Dec. 31, 2026 so that the city can gather real time data on parking demand and usage patterns.

“This information will inform longer-term decisions that work for both residents and businesses,” the city said in a statement.

While paid parking is coming to the downtown area at the $2 per hour rate, the city said the new downtown parking deck will remain free of charge.

Any rate changes will be communicated by the city as well.

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