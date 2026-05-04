Parking deck opens in metro Atlanta city, bringing more free parking to busy district

Some parking relief has finally arrived in Historic Roswell with the official opening of a multi-level parking deck.

Now open, the new parking deck will provide hundreds of additional free parking spaces, at least for the immediate future.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was in Roswell, where the community, visitors and business owners weighed in on the new parking option.

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The parking deck is three-and-a-half levels right near downtown, with almost 400 new spots available.

While many are excited to have the extra space, some told Channel 2 Action News they thought it should be in a better location.

The parking deck went up near Roswell’s Canton Street, a section of downtown known for charming restaurants and shops.

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The area is gaining popularity with visitors and the locals, but it’s long been a challenge finding parking that’s both available and affordable.

“I think the parking situation here was not ideal,” TJ Herman, a shopper, told Regan. “Almost all of it was paid parking.”

To address the parking shortage, voters approved a bond referendum to build the new parking deck on Green Street.

“It’s a very nice access for people coming in here,” Sharon Izzo, with the City of Roswell, said. “We have a traffic light right off of Hwy 9, making it easy for people getting in and out and it keeps a lot of cars out of our historic district where a lot of pedestrians are.”

But not everyone in the district is thrilled about the parking deck’s location.

“Look, I’m not happy or unhappy about it, I think it’s too far from the downtown area where the parking was mostly needed,” Jenna Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern on Canton Street said. “I don’t know how many guests coming to the south part of Canton Street are going to use it.”

Some customers said they think visitors and regulars will use the public parking garage, as long as it doesn’t cost.

“As long as the parking is free, like in Woodstock, parking is free,” Lawrence Zimmerman, a customer, said. “If they’re going to charge a lot of money, it may dissuade people from coming over there.”

Zimmerman said he thought opening up parking with the deck would help.

City officials said parking will be free while they finish related construction along Green Street, then they’ll decide if the parking will stay free or charge a fee, instead, starting in January 2027.

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