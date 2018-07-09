0 Metro Atlanta church members stranded in Haiti amid violent protests

A group of North Georgia missionaries are stuck in Haiti as protests rage against the government there.

A group from Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Hart County was supposed to return home Saturday.

"We're apprehensive, of course. We would like to go home. But we're not fearful,” Pastor Jason Webb said.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen called Webb on Monday. He is leading a group of 22 people. Since protests over high fuel prices broke out, Webb’s group spends much of its time in a compound used by various ministries.

"It has a stone wall that's about 10 feet high, with one gate. There is a lightly armed security guard stationed at the gate at all times,” Webb said.

The pastor says anger has not been turned toward any Americans or Christian missionaries where his group is staying, and they’ve continued to work.

"We conducted three days of medical clinics. We saw over 340 people. We conducted multiple vacation Bible schools at different orphanages and churches we have relationships with,” Webb said.

Webb says his group hopes to fly out by Friday. Despite the turn of events, they would not hesitate to return.

"As long as everything seems clear, we'd be glad to come back in a heartbeat. We have no regrets,” Webb said.

Meantime, one of the metro’s largest churches, North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, has canceled two mission trips to Haiti because of the violence. One group was to head out last Saturday, the other this Saturday.

