Meth, cocaine, cash seized outside Cobb County elementary school

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Meth, cocaine and bundles of cash were seized outside a Cobb County elementary school. 

    Marietta police say they found it in a car with two men: Christopher McMutry and Brandy Billups. 

    An officer pulled the car over Friday afternoon after he saw the driver swerve on Sawyer Road near Sawyer Road Elementary School.

    Police not only found a significant number of drugs, they also discovered bundles of cash.

