Woman riding e-scooter says car slowly pulled up before thieves grabbed purse, dragged her

ATLANTA - Police told Channel 2 Action News thieves attacked a woman riding an e-scooter in midtown Atlanta and dragged her with their car during an attempted robbery.
The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday when Maddison Grigsby was headed to get breakfast.
She was riding on Argonne Avenue, nearly at Ponce de Leon Avenue, when she said a car slowly pulled up beside her.
“I just saw a guy reach out of his passenger window and grab my purse," Grigsby said.
Knocked to the ground, she realized the car the thieves were in was dragging her.
Grigsby said she was left with bruises across her body and hands.
