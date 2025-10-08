Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $575 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $575 million for the upcoming drawing on Oct. 10, marking the first time in 10 months that the prize has approached the $600 million mark.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the Oct. 7 drawing, which featured the white balls 17, 26, 33, 45 and 56, along with the gold Mega Ball 19. So the jackpot has continued to grow. If someone wins at this level, it will be the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Oct. 7 drawing produced 360,319 winning tickets across all prize tiers, with total winnings of nearly $10.9 million. Among these, three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One of these tickets, sold in New Jersey, is worth $3 million due to a 3X multiplier.

Two other second-tier winning tickets were sold in California, but the exact prize amounts are subject to California’s pari-mutuel rules, which means they will differ from standard values.

The jackpot has been rolling since June 27, when it was last won in Virginia at $348 million. Since then, there have been 29 drawings, resulting in more than 7.9 million winning tickets and prizes totaling over $188.5 million.

A Georgia Lottery player won $30,000 in the Oct. 7 Mega Millions drawing with a ticket purchased at Publix, 4750 Alabama Road in Roswell.

Mega Millions has had seven jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with the largest being $1.602 billion won in Florida on August 8, 2023.

Proceeds from Mega Millions and Diggi Games benefit education in the state of Georgia.

