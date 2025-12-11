McDonald’s teen employee killed in shooting identified, 15-year-old charged

ELBERTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a 15-year-old in a deadly shooting at a McDonald’s.

Dontavius Marable, 17, died Tuesday after he was shot inside the fast-food restaurant where he worked in Elberton. Justin Cleveland, 15, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

The GBI says he will be charged as an adult for malice murder and felony murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elberton police responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s around 10:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police found Marable lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Marable later died at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that Marable and Cleveland knew each other.

Police said that the two had gotten into an argument over a girl they also knew and that is when the 15-year-old shot the other teen.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Mikesh Patel, the local McDonald’s owner/operator in Elberton said:

“We are devastated by the loss of our crew member and by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with their family, friends, and loved ones, and we are providing support and resources to our crew during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or call the Elberton Police Department at 706-213-3130.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group