Suspect runs from officers in parking garage outside Taco Mac, shot with own gun

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop for a handicap parking violation ended with a suspect injured after police say his gun went off.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the parking garage in front of the Cumberland Taco Mac on Cobb Pkwy.

The parking garage is what customers use for the restaurant, shops and movie theater at Parkway Pointe plaza.

What we’re learning about the suspect, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that officers were trying to conduct the traffic stop when the suspect decided to run away.

Police said he was “fumbling” with a gun as he ran through the parking garage. As officers went to tackle the suspect, police said the suspect’s gun went off and a bullet grazed him in the head.

No officers fired their guns and none were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group