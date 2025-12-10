Trial begins for 3 suspects accused of killing 16-year-old at Atlanta graduation party

ATLANTA — Three men are on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell, who was shot and killed during a graduation party at Benjamin E. Mays High School on May 28, 2023.

Prosecutors revealed that police recovered 119 shell casings from at least 18 guns at the scene of the shooting, which occurred during an unauthorized party on the high school campus at 2:30 in the morning.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects are members of a gang and that one eyewitness was able to identify them.

The shooting took place in the driveway of Benjamin E. Mays High School, where nearly 100 people had gathered for the party.

Powell was shot in the back and killed, while another teen was also shot but survived.

According to prosecutors, about five to six individuals dressed in black hoodies were dropped off at the party, and gunshots rang out shortly after someone was instructed to “put a flashlight on.”

Despite the recovery of 119 shell casings, no guns were found at the scene. Powell’s mother was present in the courtroom, covering her face as she listened to the statements, having waited more than two and a half years for justice.

The trial includes three attorneys representing the three defendants, who are expected to give their opening statements.

A fourth suspect in the case took a plea deal and will serve five years in prison.

Testimony in the trial is expected to begin Thursday.

